North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened at the entrance to the Park and Ride access point off Tadcaster Road in the city at about 4.30pm on Thursday (May 25) when two male youths approached the victim, a teenage boy, and demanded he hand over property.

The pair then ran off empty-handed across the Park and Ride carpark away from Tadcaster Road.

A police spokesman said: "The boy was physically unharmed but was shaken up by the incident.

"We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have captured the incident on dashcam to get in touch.

"There are a number or lines of enquiry which are ongoing at this time as we aim to identify and track the suspects.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email 000041@northyorkshire.police.uk

"You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC41 Ellison.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."