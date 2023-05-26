North Yorkshire Police officers in the Selby area are appealing for the driver of a white minibus to come forward following a collision with a barrier at Lumby Nurseries in South Milford.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "The vehicle, a foreign-registered, left-hand drive Ford Transit minibus, caused damaged to the exit barrier as it left the location.

"The incident happened at around 11.40am on May 19 and the vehicle, registration number PB CK 827, had several occupants at the time.

The registration of the white minibus (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

"The vehicle is likely to have front end roof damage as a result of the collision and it is possible that bus was carrying tourists at the time.

"Officers are appealing to the driver to come forward along with anyone with any other information that could help, such as hoteliers or accommodation providers that may recognise the vehicle and can help officers trace the driver, the vehicle or the occupants."

If you can help, please email ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230090653 when passing on information.