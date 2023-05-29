Adrian Fehete, 32, kicked and punched the woman as she lay on the floor of his home and stamped on her head, said Andrew Finlay, prosecuting.

In a personal statement, the woman said the attack left her feeling “humiliated” and “degraded” and trying to hide her bruises from others.

The pain was so great she believed she had cracked ribs.

Mr Finlay said the woman was taken to hospital where checks revealed no broken bones.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, told Fehete: “This was a wicked offence. You beat your partner black and blue so much your friend had to intervene.”

Fehete, of Hambleton Avenue, off Osbaldwick Lane, York, denied causing the woman actual bodily harm but changed his plea on the day he was due to stand trial.

He was jailed for 18 months and made subject to a five-year restraining order banning him from contacting the woman.

Mr Finlay said the couple had been in a relationship for a year but didn’t live together.

On July 28, 2021, the woman visited Fehete and together with Fehete’s housemate, they drank beer and whisky.

By 7pm or 8pm, the woman realised Fehete was drunk.

“For no reason, he hit her in the face, causing her to fall,” said Mr Finlay.

He then started kicking and punching her and continued despite the house mate trying to intervene.

When he stopped “the defendant pretended to start to cry, saying he didn’t want to go to prison". He claimed to have mental health issues and didn’t know why he had lost control as he had.

In her personal statement, the woman said the pain from her injuries made it difficult to sleep.

Because Fehete had a moped, the sound of a moped now made her scared. She also didn’t want to have a relationship with another man.

For Fehete, Adam Keenaghan said he had shown remorse and regretted what he had done.

“He is clear he shouldn’t have reacted in that way,” said Mr Keenaghan.

He had been under the influence of alcohol at the time.

The defence barrister described the relationship between the woman and Fehete as “unhealthy”.

Fehete had run a fish and chip shop in Goole for two years after coming to the UK in 2014, had also worked on the railways, was currently self-employed and hoping to start a labourer’s job.