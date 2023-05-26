North Yorkshire Police officers have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following an incident of criminal damage in York.

It happened in Haleys Terrace in the city at around 4.20pm on Sunday May 7 and involved a car being damaged.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the CCTV image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email: mark.burrows@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Mark Burrows.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230081718 when passing on information.