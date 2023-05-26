It is expected some 150 First York drivers will be taking part in the fundraiser. They have pledged hundreds of pounds between them already and special donation boxes will be positioned on First York buses throughout the city to encourage support from the public.

Read next:

A QR code on the box will enable online donations to be made directly on the charity’s website https://stleonardshospice.org.uk/donate/

First York drivers have also arranged a darts tournament called the Absent Friends Cup to commemorate colleagues who have passed away over the years. This is planned to be an annual event to maintain fundraising for the hospice as a number of drivers and their families have experienced its care and support for loved ones.

The hospice has been providing specialist palliative care and support for local people with life-limiting illnesses for over 38 years.

Care is tailored specifically for their patients’ needs, either in the hospice or in patients’ own homes. There is also a free Bereavement Support service available to everyone in the area, where no prior link to the Hospice is needed.

Annie Keogh, Fundraising Manager for St Leonard’s Hospice, said: “We would like to sincerely thank First York, their drivers and customers for supporting this brilliant fundraising idea. It is greatly appreciated by all of us at the Hospice.

“Our focus continues to be on delivering excellent care and support to all of our patients, their families and loved ones. This would not be possible without the generous support of our community and great fundraising ideas like this one from First York and their drivers.”

It is ten years since the drivers last wore their favourite club shirt while behind the steering wheel and many of them are still with the bus operator.

Mark Lytham, a Supervisor who has helped to arrange the money raising activity this weekend said: “The reaction from the drivers has been tremendous. We’re looking forward to having some fun and no doubt friendly rivalry and comments from customers.

“I don’t know how many of the drivers are able to fit into the shirt they wore 10 years ago so we’ll see who’s in a retro strip on Saturday.”