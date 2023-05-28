At a City of York Council meeting on May 25, Liberal Democrat councillor and Church of England minister Chris Cullwick was made lord mayor for the second time, due to his last term two years ago being so heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cllr Cullwick, who studied geography at Hull University and theology at the University of Oxford, arrived in York in 1984 to serve at St Michael le Belfrey church.

In a speech made at the annual meeting, Cllr Cullwick reflected on York’s heritage as a place of sanctuary.

“York is a city of human rights,” he said.

“Proudly, the first UK city of human rights and a city of sanctuary with two universities of sanctuary.

“But we now have new opportunities and challenges presented with the arrival of refugees and asylum seekers on a scale that was not the case a year or two ago, not only through the effects of Putin’s brutal war on Ukraine.

“The civic party commits to play its part in welcoming those who arrive on our doorstep.”

Cllr Claire Douglas was also officially elected as leader of City of York Council.

She praised the outgoing Lord Mayor David Carr.

“His mayoral year has been hallmarked by a series of events of immense significance to the nation and our city of York,” she said

Cllr Douglas added Mr Carr and his wife, the former Lady Mayoress Lynda Carr, “have conducted their year in office with a supreme combination of dignity and humanity".

She added: “They’ve also had a constantly careful eye on the civic budget at a time when many of York’s residents are finding it hard to make ends meet.”

Meanwhile, Cllr Sue Hunt was elected sheriff and Cllr Keith Orrell was made deputy lord mayor.

The council chose the charities The Snappy Trust and York Women’s Counselling Service to support throughout the civic year.