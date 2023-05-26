Guests visiting McArthurGlen York Designer Outlet on Thursday June 1 will have the opportunity to browse their favourite brands, take advantage of the additional 20 per cent off outlet prices and infuse joy into their wardrobes for one day only.

Fashion lovers across Yorkshire can look forward to unbeatable offers on brands such as BOSS, Tommy Hilfiger, Puma, Coach and more.

With additional discounts added to McArthurGlen’s prices on its premium offering, this is the perfect occasion to update your wardrobe with pieces that will last you for seasons to come, saving your money in the long run.

Guests visiting York Designer Outlet during the event will not only enjoy the extended opening hours between 9am – 10pm, but will also be able to enjoy a wide range of entertainment and offers.

Paul Tyler, centre manager at York Designer Outlet, said: “Late Night Shopping is something we look forward to every year. Not only does it bring even more savings and unbeatable offers to our valued customers in York and beyond, but with complimentary entertainment and parking on site, it allows us to offer a fun-filled family day out to our customers right on their doorstep.”

Further details can be found on the website.