The housing market in York has seen a 4.6 per cent annual growth rate from May 2022, according to Rightmove’s latest House Price Index data.

This puts the city far ahead of the UK average of 1.5 per cent, and the Yorkshire average of 3.9 per cent.

Read Next:

York estate agent Emma Brownbridge, director of Indigo Greens in The Raylor Centre, James Street, said: "The property market in York remains strong despite reports of potential uncertainty due to increasing interest rates.

“We are finally back towards a more ‘normal’ market, something we haven’t seen since 2019.

“The general housing market is very price sensitive at the moment, it is the more accurately priced homes that are attracting buyers and generating excitement and higher levels of interest.”

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in York rose by £32,000.

This is despite a slower start to 2023. The average sale price in York in March was £327,184, which was a drop of 0.5 per cent on February, according to Land Registry figures.

This followed reports that February was the 10th lowest month in a row for new buyer inquiries.

Although this did not reverse the overall trend, which has seen property prices in York grow by 10.9 per cent over the last year, from March 2022 to 2023 – the highest in Yorkshire.

Ben Hudson, director of Hudson Moody estate agents in Micklegate, said the housing market in York did see "a slow end to 2022" following the rise in interest rates.

But he explained: "Since the beginning of the year things have been much faster, and we are still finding it is busy by normal standards.

"If you look back to previous downturns York has always fared well.

"York is highly desirable due to history, architecture, schools and universities, with excellent links to London and Edinburgh.

"Property has always been highly sought after due to the lack of supply."