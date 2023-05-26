Can you help us identify the man in these CCTV images?
Humberside Police say they would like to speak to him in connection with an assault which is believed to happened at about 8.20pm on Tuesday, May 9 on the A165 in Beeford, near Bridlington in East Yorkshire and opposite the Tiger Inn.
A police spokesman said: "A number of lines of enquiry have been investigated and we are now in a position to release CCTV images of a man we believe could assist us with our enquiries.
"If this man is you, or you know who he is, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting investigation reference 23000066303."
