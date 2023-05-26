Humberside Police say they would like to speak to him in connection with an assault which is believed to happened at about 8.20pm on Tuesday, May 9 on the A165 in Beeford, near Bridlington in East Yorkshire and opposite the Tiger Inn.

A police spokesman said: "A number of lines of enquiry have been investigated and we are now in a position to release CCTV images of a man we believe could assist us with our enquiries.

"If this man is you, or you know who he is, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting investigation reference 23000066303."