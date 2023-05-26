The chick was born at Sewerby Hall and Gardens zoo on Easter Saturday, April 8 and has been kept snugly nested, receiving the utmost care and attention from its parents, Sigsbee and Twinnie.

Back in 2021, head zookeeper John Pickering had to step in and hand-rear Pickle, the chick’s older sibling, after Sigsbee had abandoned the egg.

This time, an older and wiser Sigsbee has risen to the occasion - and he and Twinnie are nurturing the chick by themselves.

The chick will be given a name once its sex is known. Zookeepers are unable to tell whether it is a male or female until it loses its baby feathers and the formation of the head becomes apparent.

Mr Pickering said: "We know everyone will be eager to catch a glimpse of the new arrival, but you'll have wait a little longer until summer, when the chick ventures out of the nest.

“We kindly ask our visitors to respect the privacy of the penguin parents and their new-born and maintain a considerate distance around the nest during this special time.”

The new addition holds special significance as it is the second grandchild of Rosie, who was one of the world’s oldest Humboldt penguins.

Rosie died in March, just a few weeks short of her 33rd birthday, with her death making headlines as far away as the USA.

Along with her companions Dion, Pingu, Penny, Rosie ensured the lasting popularity of the penguins at the zoo. All were bred in captivity, and have played an important role in the zoo’s breeding programme since 1990.

Rosie the penguin sadly died earlier this year

In recent years, Rosie became a star of media and social media across the world. On her 30th birthday in 2020, she was featured on CBS News and ABC News in the USA, as well as Good Morning America.

Her recent birthdays also saw Rosie featured on media and social media in Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia. In addition, Rosie was wished a happy birthday by Lorraine Kelly on Good Morning Britain on ITV, was featured in Hello! magazine. She also enjoyed coverage in different publications across the UK.

To honour Rosie's memory, Sewerby Hall zoo held a special tribute for her.

Mr Pickering added: “The chick's safe arrival shortly after Rosie's passing is truly special to us. We miss Rosie dearly but find comfort in the circle of life.

“Stay tuned for updates as we share the chick's journey with you all.”

For the latest updates on the zoo and the new chick, follow Sewerby Hall and Gardens on Facebook and Twitter or visit the website.