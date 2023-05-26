The project includes a new two-storey building combining and expanding the current emergency department, same day emergency care, and the acute medical unit.

It also includes work to address essential site-wide engineering infrastructure which is hoped to bring improvements to the electrical system, ventilation, and drainage.

The new centre is the largest capital scheme ever undertaken by the Trust, and is planned to open in the spring of 2024.

Now, the scheme is to progress to the next phase, which will see work starting on the interior of the development.

This milestone was celebrated by York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust chief executive, Simon Morritt, and Scarborough staff, who were given a tour of the interior space.

Freya Oliver, Ed Smith, Simon Morritt, and David Thomas pictured on the second-floor roof garden (Image: NHS)

Simon said: “This is an exciting landmark in the project to expand our urgent and emergency care facilities at Scarborough Hospital.

“This multi-million-pound investment will significantly increase capacity and improve care for patients.

“Just a year since construction works began, we are now really starting to see it take shape.

“It was fantastic to walk around and begin to visualise the enormous difference this will make for both staff and patients.”

Read next:

Dr Ed Smith, consultant in emergency medicine and deputy medical director at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, added: “The building is taking shape rapidly and we are less than a year from our move-in date.

“The construction has been an incredible team effort, from the clinical colleagues inputting into the design phase, to the Trust capital projects team that have coordinated the planning phase and the engineering and building teams that are making the dream a reality.

Internal build works (Image: NHS)

“I am hugely grateful to everyone that has contributed to the project, and I am incredibly excited to envisage working in such an incredible new clinical space.”

The landmark moment was celebrated by trust staff, contractors, as well as representatives from Integrated Health Projects (IHP) the joint venture between VINCI Building and Sir Robert McAlpine - the construction company behind the new build.

Chris Winspear, IHP’s regional director, said: “We are delighted to have reached this significant construction milestone.

“It’s always an honour and a privilege to be selected to deliver important facilities like this.

Build exterior (Image: NHS)

“In collaboration with the trust, and our specialist supply chain partners, we’re continuing to work hard to deliver a fantastic new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre, for the community of Scarborough.

“It’s occasions like this that allow us to reflect on how well the project is progressing and look ahead to the next exciting stage of beginning the internal works.”