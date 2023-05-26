But the historic and iconic Blue Bell Inn in Fossgate still lives to tell the tale.

Now the story of the award-winning pub has been revealed in a book by landlord John Pybus.

“The History of the Blue Book Bell Volume One 1798-2022” charts the life of the award-winning hostelry over its first 120-odd years.

Landlord John says several years ago, he was given an envelope containing at least 30 newspaper cuttings and documents, many from the York Press and its earlier titles.

“When I got them out and put them in date order, it was clear there was a story to tell,” John said.

“The story was about the very few tenants that have looked the Blue Bell over the past 120 years.

“Although the pub building dates back to the early 1600s, it hasn’t been decorated since 1903.

The people who refurbished it were George and Annie Robinson and in time, their daughter Edith Pinder was in charge.

In 1992, John and Pauline West took it over, followed by Eileen and Tim Worrall two years later, and Jim and Sue Hardie in 2000.

John arrived in 2015, supported by wife, Dr Katie Pybus.

The book also features the story of the architecture of the building, coupled with its tenants and a third story about its ownership.

“It’s changed dramatically over the past 120 years. CJ Melrose and Co helped George and Annie with the refurbishment, especially with the outside of the pub,” John continued.

“The ownership changed from wine merchants to a brewery and then a number of PubCos. The relationship has steadily grown more fractious over the last century, culminating in my eviction in 2018.

“But it is not only about the tenants, the pub has also survived two World wars, numerous recessions, two pandemics (the first was the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-20).”

“The main story of the book is against all the odds, this little pub has survived to tell its own story.

“The book also illustrates how important local community pubs have been for centuries and when we lose them, we not only lose part of our cultural heritage, we also lose some of the glue that binds society together.”

John received the documents in the summer 2019 but only had the free time to write the book during the Covid lockdowns when the Blue Bell was forced to close.

After three years, the book was complete. It went on sale in May, with a launch event last week attended by over 100 supporters, including Tim Worrall, Sue Hardie, and three direct descendants of George and Annie Robinson.

Since then, around 200 of the 1,000 books printed have been sold.

Costing £12.95, they are available over the bar or via bluebellyork@gmail.com