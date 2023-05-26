Minster Gardens has been opened to the public by the Dean of York for the city and visitors to enjoy following the completion of works.

The new gardens, on what was part of the Minster School playing fields, feature a spectacular view of the cathedral and include extensive lawns, wildflower planting and new benches set in landscaped borders.

They will also include a drinking fountain for members of the public to refill their water bottles and is next to the bike parking and new cycle maintenance point.

The planting has been selected especially to attract bees and increase biodiversity within the Minster Precinct and were designed by Re-Form Landscape Architects as part of the wider development of the York Minster Refectory which opened in April.



The King unveiled an official ledger stone to mark the creation of the new gardens following the Royal Maundy at York Minster last month and this has been set into the main entrance.

The ledger stone was carved by Richard Bossons, the Minster stonemason who designed and created the statue of the late Queen which now stands on the West Front of the Minster.

Minster Gardens will be open daily from 7.30am to 17.30pm.












