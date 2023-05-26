Gary Smithies, 34, wounded a shop security guard on the head, threatened to smash in the face of another staff member and broke a window during three visits in less than two hours to Morrisons, in Front Street, Acomb, said Alex Menary, prosecuting.

The 34-year-old had only been released from custody four days earlier, has previously been jailed for threatening to kill staff at a York Co-op store and has many other convictions for violence.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris jailed Smithies for 42 months for the Morrisons incidents and made an exclusion order banning him from all of the supermarket chain’s stores for 10 years.

“It would have been quite terrifying for members of the public present,” he said.

He also criticised the way Smithies had been “literally turned out on the streets” when he was released from jail without accommodation or support.

“This doesn’t justify what you did but it shows how we really need to get some joined up thinking in the criminal justice system if we are to keep offenders from reoffending," he said.

Smithies had been diagnosed with paranoid personality disorder which had affected the way he behaved during the offending, said the judge.

Smithies, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, affray and criminal damage.

In 2019, he received a similar prison sentence for threatening to stab staff in the Co-op’s store on Paragon Street in York city centre.

Mr Menary told York Crown Court that Smithies went into the Morrisons store in Acomb at 2.40pm on December 12, jumped the till queue and bought a two litre bottle of cider.

At 4.30pm he was back in the store, this time in the wines aisle, and when the security guard asked if he was all right swung his arms around and picked up a bottle of wine or spirits in each hand and made for the guard, who stepped back.

“I am not scared, I am not bothered,” he mumbled to himself for 10 minutes.

When he was asked to leave, he told a staff member “I will smash your …. face in with this bottle”. He then approached the security guard swinging a bottle and hit him on the forehead, causing a cut.

Other staff and customers restrained him and he was forced out of the store.

He warned “I am just going to come back” and a minute later returned with a rock which he used to smash one of the store’s windows before running away.

Police were called and they arrested him.

For Smithies, Graham Parkin said he had had a “very poor upbringing” and had been released on December 8 from an eight-week prison sentence for criminal damage and assault.

“He had not had a drink for some time, he had huge problems already, problems with no accommodation, takes some drink and then this happens,” he said.

Since his arrest, he had been getting treatment in prison on remand and hoped that when he is released again, he will have accommodation.