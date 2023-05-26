Drivers from the ASLEF union are set to walk out on Wednesday, May 31, and Saturday, June 3, while RMT union members have called a strike on Friday, June 2, in the long running dispute over pay.

The disruption will affect football fans travelling to London for the FA Cup final on June 3 at Wembley Stadium.

As a result of the action, TransPennine Express (TPE) has said there will be a significant impact to its services, with the operator not running any trains on ASLEF strike days and implementing a very limited timetable on the day of the RMT strike.

TPE operates trains from York to cities including Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool, and to Malton and Scarborough.

Kathryn O’Brien, operations and customer service director at TPE, said: “Sadly, once again, we are having to ask our customers to think carefully about their journeys as a result of industrial action.

“The trains we are able to run are likely to be extremely busy and anyone planning on travelling should allow additional times for any journeys.”

The director added that TPE will have staff out and about across the network over the coming week and into next weekend to provide help and advice to customers.

Full details of TPE’s timetable for the RMT strike (2 June) can be found via the TPE website or National Rail Enquiries.

Elsewhere on the rail network, Northern, which operates trains from York to Leeds, has said that no services will run on ASLEF strike days and limited services will be run during the RMT strike.

National industrial action by ASLEF and RMT unions will significantly disrupt services next week. Journey planners are being updated.



⛔️ Wednesday 31 May - No service

⚠️ Friday 2 June - Limited service

⛔️ Saturday 3 June - No service



Full details: https://t.co/NQJw58XlR6 pic.twitter.com/2rrVlFtNkA — Northern 🚆 (@northernassist) May 26, 2023

York-based operator LNER, which operates the East Coast Main Line will run a reduced service on all strike days.

Customers that have already booked travel during the strikes will be contacted by LNER ahead of their departure with travel options.

Overnight walkouts are also expected to cause disruption to services on the day following the strikes.

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: “The upcoming rail strikes called by the Aslef and RMT leadership will not only affect our passengers’ daily commute, but will also impact those travelling from to the FA Cup final and other events across the country, causing disappointment and frustration for tens of thousands of people.

“It will also inconvenience families who have been looking forward and have planned their half-term holidays.

“It will also further burden our people who have already lost thousands of pounds at a time of financial strain.

“We understand the impact of these strikes on individuals and businesses alike, and we can only apologise for this unnecessary and damaging disruption.”

The unions say they have not been given a pay offer it can recommend to their members.

Aslef says train drivers have not had a pay rise for four years.

Both unions claim the government is preventing the train companies making an acceptable offer, which ministers deny.

More information on the strikes can be found on Network Rail's website.