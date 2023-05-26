Residents at Rufforth have been flocking back to The Tankard, on Wetherby Road, which is owned by Tadcaster brewery Samuel Smith’s.

The new management couple are Aaron Ridsdel and Ebony Wheatland, who both come from York.

Aaron, 20, is originally from Acomb but has lived in Rufforth for 9 years.

His partner Ebony, 19, came from Tang Hall before arriving in the village.

Aaron has worked in hospitality for 8 years and has managed pubs and hotels in Devon, Milton Keynes and Watford, for companies including IHG and Best Western Hotels.

Ebony has previously worked as a hairdresser and cleaner before doing bar work.

She told the Press: “We were both struggling on what do next. We saw the sign ‘management couple wanted’ so we thought we would ring them up.”

Ebony says brewery owner Humphrey Smith ‘liked’ Adam’s family.

“He wanted to give us a shot because we are so young.”

The couple are very thrilled and excited about the opportunity of running the only pub in the village.

Rufforth used to also have the Buck Inn, but that was converted to housing in the late 1990s.

Since the 1930s-built pub re-opened, Aaron reports trade has been ‘massive.’

When the Press called in on Thursday, local City of York Councillor Anne Hook, who lives in Poppleton, was in to celebrate the 67th birthday of partner Graham Young.

“I think it’s brilliant, wonderful to see the Tankard back open. All the residents have somewhere tro go now. It’s so needed. It’s obviously been well-patronised since the doors were opened again,” she said.

Graham said it was ‘very exciting’ to have the pub back and the couple were serving a very good pint.

From June 20, food will also be available, with Aaron cooking traditional pub group, such as fish and chips, scampi, pies, Sunday roasts and vegetarian options.

There will also be quizzes on Wednesdays and darts on a Monday.

Aaron also plans a return of the traditional village pie competition, where customers had to guess where certain pies came from.

“It used to be quite a big thing in the village,” he said.

Other drinkers arrived, including Thomas Wood of Hessay and Kevin Birch of Acomb.

Ashley Miller from ‘down the road’ agreed it was great to see the Tankard back open.

“A village needs a pub,” he said.

As the drinkers talked, one recalled how the Tankard was noted for its hanging baskets of flowers.

They won’t return but there will be flowers under the windows.

“We will make it look pretty again,” Ebony added.

More re-openings of Sam Smith’s pubs in the area are on the horizon.

Aaron says contractors are in the Bay Horse and the Angel in Tadcaster preparing for this.