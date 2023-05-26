North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV video footage of three people they would like to speak to following an attempted burglary in Selby.

The incident happened in Oakney Wood Avenue in the town at around 11pm on Wednesday May 10, when an attempt was made to break into a business premises.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the video footage as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email Nicola.Knowles@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Nicola Knowles.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12230083929 when passing on information.