Thanks to funding support from City of York Council, mental health charity York Mind has launched the Knowledge Hub, a password-accessible website which will contain guidance tailored to different sizes and types of organisations, as well as a wide range of resources including short videos, webinars and blog posts.

Simon Taylor, head of Corporate Wellbeing Services at York Mind, said: "We are excited to be launching our brand-new and innovative Knowledge Hub, which we are confident will support businesses by offering a single source of information on a range of mental health topics."

The Knowledge Hub is York-specific, signposting a range of local help and resources available to organisations and their employees.

Once signed up to the Hub, business leaders will be able to access free leadership-specific content and advice, including step-by-step guidance on creating and implementing a mental health strategy for their organisations, as well as dynamic content to maximise employee engagement.

Staff members will also have access to the platform, where they will find resources to help them look after their own mental health and wellbeing in the workplace and beyond.

Users will be able to access the Knowledge Hub free of charge for an initial period of six months from their sign-up date. After six months of use, the Hub will become a paid service.