South Cliff Gardens in Scarborough has undergone a £7.158 million transformation.

Carried out over a period of almost two years and funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and The National Lottery Community Fund, council funds, and fundraising by the South Cliff community, the restoration of the gardens was completed earlier this year.

The community facility now boasts a new play area, accessible route through the gardens, a new base for the dedicated gardening team, signage, and new views.

To mark its official opening a free family event will be staged on Saturday and Sunday (May 27 and 28).

The public will be given the chance to see the gardens’ new community facilities, discover the restored heritage features, and take part in activities.

Civic dignitaries including Scarborough’s Charter Mayor, Cllr John Ritchie, and Scarborough’s Town Crier, David Birdsall, will open the event at 11am on Saturday. This will be followed by live music in the Italian Gardens.

Other attractions planned for the weekend include Alice in Wonderland-themed crafts; roving poet Dr Rhyme ready with his typewriter to create personalised on-the-spot poems; and a site tour of the gardens.

Children will also have the opportunity to explore the new outdoor play area.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Derek Bastiman, said: “We are looking forward to great weather and a fantastic weekend with lots of families enjoying South Cliff Gardens in all its summer glory. There will certainly be lots to see and do.”

The director England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Helen Featherstone, said: “Conserving our public parks is a high priority of the Heritage Fund as we're committed to promoting environmentally sustainable heritage that increases people’s health and wellbeing.

“I'm sure National Lottery players will be thrilled to know money they have raised has helped restore the wonderful South Cliff Gardens so local communities and visitors can enjoy it for years to come.”

The full details of the events planned are:

Saturday:

11am - opening speeches in the Italian Gardens.

11am to 3pm - family drop-in crafts in the Hive and in Shuttleworth Gardens.

11am to 3pm - portraits trail - various locations.

12pm to 3pm - live music in the Italian Gardens.

1pm - site tour of the gardens setting off from the Clock Tower.

Sunday:

11am to 3pm - An Alice in Wonderland-themed family fun day in the Italian Gardens.

Drinks and refreshments will be available throughout the weekend.