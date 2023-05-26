A UNIQUE restaurant between York and Selby has opened its garden for al fresco dining.
Diners at Burro Italian restaurant in Riccall can now enjoy the outdoor life as the restaurant has opened up its patio and outside area this Summer and created a seating area overlooking the surrounding fields.
Housed in an historic stone corn mill, Burro (Italian for butter) was set up in 2019 by three friends from Sardinia - Luca Oggiana, GianMatteo Saba and Francesco Chirigoni.
Burro prides itself on all it's food being made from scratch with all it's pasta and gnocchi made in their own factory, Nata Pasta, just down the road in Escrick.
If you'd rather have a seat inside, the building itself is pretty amazing as diners are either seated inside the old windmill or in a single storey building that fans out around the base, and in the daytime, it has great views out across the surrounding countryside.
As The Press reported last month, GianMatteo, Luca and Francesco started out producing all the pasta and gnocchi for their own restaurant, but now they and their team of four chefs are producing top quality pasta for wholesale, supplying restaurants in York, Liverpool, Leeds, Sheffield and Manchester at Nata Pasta at Escrick Business Park.
They have also had a lot of interest from restaurants in London and hope to be supplying some of the capital's top names soon.
Pasta fillings include crab and lime, braised lamb, duck and gin, salmon and dill, lobster and mushrooms and goat cheese.
The factory also makes desserts - seadas which are traditional Sardininan fritters - one chocolate served with a Nutella filling and the other filled with a type of mozzarella infused with lemon which is something new and rather special.
A mill has existed on the site at Riccall since 1290, and the current mill became derelict in 1911 long before its current incarnation.
The restaurant is open seven days a week and bookings are available here.
