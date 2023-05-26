The work on Bubwith Bridge is due to begin in July, with a start date to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The stone bridge, which carries the A163 over the River Derwent, was hit by a car in September 2022, causing significant damage to the headwall and parapet.

In the weeks after the crash, East Riding of Yorkshire Council carried out investigations to determine what repair work was needed.

High river levels and weather conditions meant permanent repairs could not be carried out at the time, so the bridge was made safe for the winter and vehicle size and weight restrictions were put in place.

As the bridge, built in 1798, is a Grade II listed structure, any repairs must be sympathetic to the existing structure and its surroundings, requiring specialist contractors and materials.

The work is due to start in July (Image: Supplied)

As well as the repairs, the work will include the installation of a vehicle restraint barrier to protect the bridge, resurfacing of the road and strengthening work.

Because of its scale and complexity, the work is expected to take about 20 weeks, during which time the bridge will be closed to all users.

The council is working on ways to support residents with transport options during the closure.

A free shuttle bus, which the council has provided for residents since December, will continue until the work begins.

An official diversion route will be in place, which caters for all vehicles. However, local drivers are free to decide the most appropriate alternative route for their journey.

Adam Holmes, East Riding of Yorkshire Council's director of infrastructure and facilities, said: “We understand that this will cause inconvenience and disruption, but it is essential that we protect this historic bridge for the future.

“The crash caused major damage to the bridge and highlighted some weaknesses - and unfortunately, we cannot carry out the necessary repairs while the bridge is open.

“We will be contacting residents and businesses directly next week to give them the chance to raise any issues or special requirements. We will do what we can to help.

“We don’t want to leave people without public transport - and we will provide more information about bus timetables in the coming weeks.”

In November last year, the bridge was closed for two days as the council installed concrete barriers and carried out road repairs.

A temporary signed diversion was put in place, taking traffic via Holme On Spalding Moor, the A164 to Howden, A63 to Barlby, then back on the A613 and vice versa.

Both the car park and picnic area were also closed for these two days.