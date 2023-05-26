The Gillygate at 48 Gillygate is now in the hands of new manager Phil Gamble and business partner Julie Hodgson.

The pair have been brought in to run the venture by owners Neville and Michelle Craggs, who also owns pubs in Northallerton, Thirsk, Ripon, and Hornsea.

Star Pubs and Bars find landlords for The Gillygate

The Gillygate was previously owned by Brian and Suzanne Furey, who ran it from 2014, but they were forced to close it last year, citing the cost of living crisis and high energy bills.

In 2021, the pub, which first opened in 1811, went up for sale on Rightmove, priced at £110,000.

Phil, 31, from Middlesborough, told the Press this is his and Julie’s first pub together.

He said: “I have run pubs and bars in Middlesborough and Stockton for about ten years.”

Gillygate pub shuts suddenly

Julia, 54, from Leeds said: “I have worked in bars but running a pub is a new adventure.”

Phil said: “This pub is in a good area for tourism and also local trade. It’s had a good clientele. We have redone the rooms and the setting. We have brought new products in. We have taken away Fosters and Heineken and brought in Cruz Campo (a Spanish lager) and Red Stripe (from Jamaica).”

“This will come into line with the food menu. We are going to be doing a Caribbean-style food menu. It is something different. We have looked around the area. There is nothing like this in York. It is something I wanted to change.”

Phil says the pair are also looking at events and themes for different nights of the week.

Planned are quiz nights, karaoke nights, and Northern Soul Nights once a month.

There will also be live music on the stage in the beer garden at the back, including the Skapones, who will be performing from 4pm tomorrow (Sunday).

The large beer garden at the back, which can accommodate 75, has also been tidied up.

In addition to food and drink, the Gillygate also has seven rooms, which have also enjoyed a facelift.

Phil says the traditional pub, which opened last Thursday, has been enjoying “a good and steady trade.”

“We are getting people in. We want locals to come back but we also want to be building our tourism trade as well.

“It’s about getting the Gillygate back to where it should be, for people to come back and enjoy themselves.”