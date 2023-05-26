Tony Randerson has been elected to the Eastfield division in Scarborough on North Yorkshire Council.

He took 499 (46 per cent) of the votes.

Richard Flinton, the returning officer for North Yorkshire Council, declared the result yesterday (May 25) at the count in Scarborough.

The total turnout for the by-election was 22.09 per cent, from an electorate of almost 5,000.

The results of the Eastfield by-election (Image: NYC)

The by-election was announced after Cllr Randerson resigned from North Yorkshire Council as well as the Labour Party on April 3, over concerns about the party’s direction and leadership under Sir Keir Starmer.

Cllr Randerson’s description on the ballot paper was left blank, but according to his Facebook page the councillor represents the Social Justice Party.

Read next:

On its website, the Social Justice Party say the party is currently working on the endorsement of it’s "constitution and other legal requirements" for formal electoral registration.

The website states: “We believe that the time for change is long overdue and we intend to provide a genuine choice at the ballot box.

“Where we stand candidates, voters will have a choice. To vote for more of the same – or vote for a Party that is committed to putting the needs of people and our environment first.”

Following the election result, Cllr Randerson wrote on Facebook: “I am one extremely proud Socialist Councillor the First Elected Socialist Councillor to North Yorkshire Council.”

Full details of the Eastfield by-election can be found at: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/your-council/elections-and-voting/elections