EMERGENCY roadworks have been put in place on a major road in North Yorkshire.
National Highways Yorkshire said temporary traffic lights are in place on the A64 at Rillington due to a burst water main.
"Expect delays in both directions," a spokesperson said.
There are temporary traffic lights on the #A64 at #Rillington due to a burst water main.— National Highways: Yorkshire (@HighwaysYORKS) May 26, 2023
Expect delays in both directions pic.twitter.com/rVhRp97LTk
More on this as we get it.
