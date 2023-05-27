Deborah Wright had been a nurse for 30 years and told a nursing and midwifery council (NMC) tribunal she had attended universities in the UK and the Philippines.

But in August 2019, following incidents involving her at a care home in a village north of York, the Scarborough and Ryedale Commissioning Group referred her to her professional standards body.

It was the second time she had been sanctioned by the NMC. In 2017, she was given a caution. She joined the home in 2018.

The tribunal said: “It was apparent that there had been a continued and repeated risk to patients.”

One of the staff who worked with Wright at the home told the tribunal: “Deborah’s communication was quite bad. You can ask any one of the carers, we used to dread our shifts with Deborah. She won’t listen to you. She wouldn’t listen to carers, and carers are front line.

“They’re with the patients more than any nurses, we’d say so-and-so isn’t looking good and she wouldn’t believe us. We would have to sort of like make her do it. She was reported to safeguarding by paramedics. She was a nightmare.”

The panel ordered her to be struck off after finding several allegations against her proved, including those relating to incidents after she had been referred.

Wright had denied allegations that she had failed to provide safe care for a resident with Parkinson’s disease, had demonstrated poor medication management and administration, and was unable to practice as a nurse safely because of her lack of knowledge of the English language.

She admitted working as a nurse for some months in 2018/19 when her registration had lapsed.

The tribunal heard that a resident had a fall and had to be taken to accident and emergency in 2021 after Wright, then working as a healthcare assistant although she was a registered nurse, disobeyed an instruction and left him alone in a bathroom.

In other incidents, she gave a double dose of medication to one resident, and made errors in handling medication and recording what she had done.

The tribunal told her: “Your lack of knowledge of English exacerbated many of the issues you faced at the home.”

Wright represented herself throughout the three-week hearing and in its judgement the panel said it “found it difficult to communicate some of its questions to you. While you are able to understand basic communication, when it is complicated or nuanced, you appear to be unable to understand or comprehend what is being communicated".