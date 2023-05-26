Peter Rickaby

West Park

Selby

North Yorkshire

---

Remember Labour only hold York council by ONE seat

THE new leader of York council is unwise to claim the people of York gave Labour a clear mandate at the recent elections.

They did no such thing. Labour just scraped over the finish line and control the council with only one seat. The last Labour administration had a far greater majority but it quickly crumbled and that leader left ignominiously before his party was booted out at the next election.

It is not a good idea to make claims of widespread support when of the 47 seats on York Council the Labour Party hold just 24.

Matthew Laverack,

Lord Mayors Walk,

York

---

Ray had presence but was approachable too

RAY Stevenson will be remembered in York for his portrayal of Jesus in the Millennium Mystery Plays held in The Minster 2000 .('Tributes pour in for Ray Stevenson, The Press, May 24).

On stage he was a presence whilst backstage approachable, one of the cast.

My own particular memory is when on opening night he missed a line that was my cue to speak as the Good Soul - my only lines in the play!

Afterwards before going to the reception with the great and the good, he found me and apologised - a lovely genuine gesture, one actor to another.

Harold Mozley,

Blakeney Place,

York

---

What is your view?

Email - letters@thepress.co.uk

Keep your letter to 250 words maximum and provide your full name, address and mobile number

---

Here's to the paper boys and girls

WHO said ‘Unsung heroes keep society going’? Me, just then. There’s some truth in that. Take, for instance, newspaper deliverers, often teenagers.

Seventy years ago I was one. So was my Mum! Mission HQ for me then was Broadway Post Office/Newsagents. Over a few years I did morning and evening rounds. Of course the latter was dominated by the Yorkshire Evening Press with just an occasional Yorkshire Evening Post included, which I regarded as a bit exotic due to its ‘rarity’!

My most challenging round was a morning stretch along Fulford Road to Northern Command HQ in Fishergate (or ‘War Office’ as we incorrectly referred to it), which received a formidable bundle of papers each morning. A few tributary streets were also on my patch.

For that job I was issued with transport in the form of a pushbike, which I wrongly referred to as a ‘pannier’ bike. It was a heavy-framed vehicle with a small front wheel over which a metal frame containing a stout basket was positioned. (Think ‘Arkwright’).

Into the basket would go the carefully numbered and ordered ‘cargo’ in a theoretically weatherproof bag. Back then there was a greater range with titles like the Daily Herald, Daily Sketch, Daily Dispatch and News Chronicle as well as still-familiar titles and more recent ones.

Quite a load. Sunday’s haul of fewer titles did include such ‘exotica’ as Reynolds News on occasion.

On a winter’s morning, with ‘real snow’ in drifts, it was a daunting prospect.

Nowadays some customers show their appreciation at the festive season but I can’t recall receiving tips in the 1950s when money was even tighter. I was interested in current affairs so one advantage was that I got the news first!

So a round of applause for those stalwarts that ensure the news in print reaches us!

Derek Reed,

Middlethorpe Drive,

York

---