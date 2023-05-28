York Museum Gardens presents 'The Red Bags' - a sculpture installation that forms part of the renowned Aesthetica Art Prize display. Up until June 4, visitors will have the unique opportunity to witness this thought-provoking artwork.

The installation is a poignant response to the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, while also serving as an acknowledgment of the impact of wars worldwide. The installation aims to symbolise the arduous journeys, migrations and the pursuit of safety experienced by individuals affected by conflicts. Each bag represents the complex human condition, encapsulating the strength and vulnerability inherent in every individual.

The sculpture is on display until June 4 (Image: Hannah Lunn)

A spokesperson said: "The Red Bags stands as a powerful embodiment of human experiences during times of conflict, resonating with audiences and raising critical questions about the fragility of life and the indomitable strength of the human spirit.

"This must-see installation invites visitors to engage with the profound narratives woven within the fabric of each bag."

York-based fashion photographer, Hannah Lunn, harnessed the power of the artwork to amplify the controversy surrounding the current war.

Lunn, known for her unique vision and style, collaborated with Russian-born model Irina Holliday to create a captivating fashion editorial. Mrs. Holliday, who had spent most of her life in Novosibirsk, a city in Siberia, before relocating to Moscow, then embarked on a journey to Montenegro to pursue her career. Eventually, she settled in the United Kingdom with her husband, where she has resided for the past six years.

Irina is an alternative model and uses modelling as a way to express herself. Being inspired by books, films and world affairs, she said she is passionate about creating story driven photographs and videos that would not only catch one’s eye but send a powerful message.

Irina Holliday is a Russian-born alternative model and uses modelling as a way to express herself (Image: Hannah Lunn)

Irina, with her personal connections to Ukraine, expressed her deep shame regarding her country's invasion and her profound sense of guilt for the ongoing conflict. Through this fashion editorial, the three artists, also including Bea Last from Scotland, explore the themes of resilience and endurance amidst the fight for survival. The delicate interplay between fragility and strength is vividly portrayed, serving as a testament to the Ukrainian people's remarkable fortitude in the face of a year-long war.

Hannah Lunn is a fashion and beauty photographer based in York, known for creating visually stunning and impactful images. Her photography style is characterised by a bold, edgy aesthetic that showcases the dark beauty of her subjects, utilising shadows and contrast to create captivating images.

Further details on Hannah's work can be found on her website.