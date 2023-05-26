An investigation has been launched after armed police officers were deployed to Peasy Hills in Malton last night (Thursday).
Police said they were called following reports of a threatening male in the area, who was quickly located and arrested on suspicion of public order offences.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said, "We want to reassure the residents of Malton no firearm was seen or involved in the incident but we take such incidents very seriously.
"The investigation is ongoing, but if anyone has any information, please call 101 and quote reference 12230094456."
