We all want to make sure our hair is in the best condition possible but often, the products we want to use are not cheap.

When you notice a dramatic amount of hair falling out and clogging up the plug in the shower or your scalp has become oilier, purchasing a treatment after reading endless reviews no matter what the price is a habit I’m no stranger to.

The scent of the shampoo isn't the only thing I'm obsessed with (Image: Newsquest)

Lately, my hair has been incredibly dry and although it’s embarrassing to admit, my scalp has been shedding away more than I have ever remembered.

I’ve quizzed myself over the last few weeks wondering what the cause might be, whether the change in seasons or my skin has had enough of the hard water in my area – the list is endless.

After spending a silly amount on all sorts of products for dry hair and dandruff outbreaks, I thought about trying shampoos on the other end of the budget.

Is the Boots everyday shampoo priced at 75p really worth it?





I had been recommended the Boots everyday shampoo in the coconut and almond scent by a family member after moaning on Facetime multiple times about how dry my hair had become.

So as a last resort to find a shampoo that could fix my scalp, I set off to my local store.

I found the shampoo amongst other products from the Everyday range including skincare, shower gels and beauty tools which are all budget-friendly.

Priced at 75p per 100ml, I purchased this basics range item and used it that night. In fact, I have used it ever since for the last couple of weeks and the results couldn’t have been better.

Among the refreshing tropical smell, one thing I particularly liked the most was how little you need per use, as a lot goes a long way.

I can always tell if shampoo has been moisturising my hair as soon as I’ve rinsed it, and with new coconut addition, I noticed how smooth and soft it was.

Over the following days, I kept an eye on my scalp to see if the dandruff had become more aggressive but it had calmed down a lot.

I then used the everyday shampoo again and this time tried it without conditioner.

I found that my dandruff had almost disappeared and my hair wasn’t crying out for any extra moisture.

My dry scalp has since disappeared and for a total of 75p, I can’t think of a cheaper, easy solution that does just the job I had been hoping for.

After my first impressions of the everyday range came as quite a shock, I will certainly be returning to Boots to try the conditioner and other price-friendly products they have on offer.

