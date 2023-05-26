With so many events happening, tourism experts Wheelwrights York have put together a list of their recommended events to help you choose, as well as a list of fabulous places to stay nearby.

University of York's Festival of Ideas attracts top names

5 Festival of Ideas Events Not to Miss

1. Toy Stories

Saturday the 3rd of June 10AM – 4PM at the Guildhall

This one hour slot workshop allows children to bring their toys to life via 3D image scanning, and then turn these into a digital story via programming. The session ends with a screening of your movie, including your child’s character – their toy! Admission is free, but booking is required on the website.

2. Pride Parade and Festival

Saturday the 3rd of June at 12PM with the parade starting at York Minster

Set to be a colourful and joyful afternoon in York as the pride parade commences at York Minster and makes its way through the city. The afternoon will include music, entertainments and events suitable for the whole family at Knavemare, with everyone welcome.

3. Back to the Moon: The next giant leap for humankind

Sunday the 4th of June 12-1PM at the Tempest Anderson Hall

Renowned Harvard educated astrophysicist Joesph Silk will talk about the next 50 years of space travel, including the potential colonisation of the moon and this will mean for humankind and the universe. Certainly not one to miss if you’re a space lover!

4. Flower Festival

Saturday the 10th of June 10AM-4PM All Saint’s Church, North Street

The Flower festival is a collaboration between All Saint’s Church and Alban College York, and talented floristry students will create floral displays inspired by the medieval English church and stained glass.

5. Coronations: Legacy and Representation

Sunday the 11th of June 3.30-5pm King’s Manor, Exhibition Square

This event is a special screening celebrating all things Queen Elizabeth II 70 years after her coronation. There will be a one hour film which includes footage from the Yorkshire Film Archive, as well as a talk with researcher Joanna Starzynski and an expert archivist on the Queen’s legacy and King Charles III’s coronation.

See More by Staying Nearby

50a Low Petergate

Sleeping 8 people, this central apartment would be ideal for a large family or group coming to York for the Festival or for the end of half term. It has four bedrooms as well as a utility storage unit on the ground floor, perfect for bikes and push chairs. The property is spacious, well equipped, and has secondary glazed, so you can enjoy the city centre location and views without any of the disturbance.

Available for £875 for the 2nd – 4th June 2023

71 Micklegate – apartment 2 – York City Centre

A comfortable and very central apartment sleeping 2 as well as one furry friend, this would make an excellent weekend base for a trip to the Festival of Ideas. The property boasts a large kitchen living room, a large bedroom with an ensuite as well as a dishwasher and a washing machine.

Available for £240 for the 2nd – 4th June 2023

Priory House no. 1 Micklegate – York City Centre

A light and airy apartment in a listed building in the centre of York, Priory House is the perfect place to base yourself for a weekend of inspiration at the Festival of Ideas. Sleeping four, the apartment is ideal for the whole family.

Available for £640 for the 9th – 11th June 2023

71 Micklegate – York City Centre

This property is one of the many fantastic holiday cottages in York city centre, located within a Georgian Town House recently renovated by the York Conservation Trust. The properly sleeps up to 4 people making a great family or friend's retreat for the Festival.

Available for £640 for the 9th – 11th June 2023