FIREFIGHTERS have been tackling a blaze at a house in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly before 9pm last night to reports of a fire at a home in Melrosegate, Tang Hall.
A spokesman for the service said: "York crew attended a domestic property where a fire spread from a pizza oven and had ignited the contents of a garage.
"The fire was extinguished prior to arrival by the homeowner and crews assisting in damping down and removing debris.
"A hose reel jet and thermal imaging camera used at this incident."
