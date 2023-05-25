Armed police have been at an incident in Malton this evening (Thursday).
The officers were seen in Rainbow Lane play area around an hour ago.
More on this when we get it.
Armed police have been at an incident in Malton this evening (Thursday).
The officers were seen in Rainbow Lane play area around an hour ago.
More on this when we get it.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here