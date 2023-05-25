Police have launched an urgent search for a teenager who is missing from home.
Connor, 16, is believed to have left his home in Barlby, Selby, between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday, May 24.
North Yorkshire Police says that despite extensive searches, he has not yet been found.
Connor is described as white, slim, with green eyes and short, curly, mousey-coloured hair.
He may be wearing a red hooded coat, grey jogging bottoms and white high-top trainers, and riding a silver and black bicycle.
If you see Connor, or know where he is, please contact North Yorkshire Police straight away – via 101 with information, or 999 with an immediate sighting.
Please quote reference number 12230093891.
