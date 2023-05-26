They will be staging the opera - one of Verdi’s great 'chorus' operas - at the York Theatre Royal in October.

The opera features both a mens' and a womens' chorus.

"The ladies’ chorus are the witches, singing in three parts rather than just three singers, and also the ladies of Macbeth’s court," a spokesperson for York Opera said.

"The men’s chorus too are courtiers, but also cutthroats and soldiers."

York Opera is keen to recruit more singers to take part - especially tenors and basses.

John Soper, who will be stage director after being involved with all three of York Opera’s previous stagings of Macbeth, both as a singer and as set designer, said: ”Macbeth is a really exciting opera to take part in or to watch.

"Music for both chorus and soloists is vintage Verdi - dramatic and tuneful.”

The Musical Director for Macbeth will be Derek Chivers, who has worked with the company on several previous productions.

Anyone interested in joining York Opera for Macbeth can contact the company via the website yorkopera.co.uk or by calling 01904 781126.