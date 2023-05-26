Jamie Clarke, 16, who plays in City of York men’s hockey team and has been selected for England youth teams, suffered what appeared to be a minor injury in a hockey match.

But he developed symptoms which at first were mistaken for Covid-19, before being rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

At one stage his mother Jemimah Clarke was told by doctors there was a chance her son might not pull through.

Jemimah shared her son's story at a board of directors meeting of York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs York Hospital, on May 24.

She said the health scare started with what appeared to be a minor injury her son suffered in a hockey game.

“During that incident where he nearly scored a goal he got a small graze on his knuckles,” she said.

“I didn’t think anything of it.”

Shortly after the seemingly innocuous injury, Jamie went on a skiing holiday to Italy with his family.

“During the ski trip he complained that he had strained his armpit,” said Jemimah, adding that it was not in her son’s nature to complain lightly.

He woke his family up one night and “was breathing like Darth Vader”, his mum said.

After initially thinking her son had contracted Covid-19, she was worried about getting on a plane with the virus, but was unable to get a test.

When they got home in February her son, uncharacteristically, laid on the sofa as soon as he walked through the door and vomited that night.

The mum phoned 111 and was told they had to go to hospital.

“He couldn’t finish his sentences or lift his arm up,” she said.

Jamie was taken into emergency surgery and doctors told Jemimah there was a chance he wouldn’t pull through.

“Jamie was so incredibly scared,” Jemimah added.

“He had 15 minutes to worry before being given the general anaesthetic."

But after a successful operation, Jamie was back playing hockey within weeks and his mum praised hospital staff for their efforts.

She said: “I can’t say enough about the care and attention that was given to Jamie, the personal interest, made such a difference to our family.

“He was in the right place.

“I didn’t feel that anything was going to get missed.”

Interim chair of the York's hospital trust Mark Chamberlain commended Jemimah’s courage in telling her story.

He said: “It is always important to be reminded of what we are here for.

“We are here to provide excellent care but also we are here to be kind.”