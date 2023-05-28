Fiona's older sister Christine Samways said all who wanted to come would be welcome to attend.

Mrs Samways, who lives in Dorset, said mourners should feel free to bring flowers if they wanted.

But she added: "Don't feel the need to wear a black suit. Just turn up dressed in what you want to wear. That's what Fiona would have wanted!"

The funeral ceremony, which will begin at 1pm, is being organised by Co-op Funeralcare in York.

As previously reported in The Press Ms Williams, who took early retirement from her job as chief executive of Explore York Libraries and Archives last year, died recently at the age of just 60.

The Press understands that she had been ill for some time.

She was hailed by former colleagues at Explore York as a 'visionary leader who had a long and distinguished career'.

Ms Williams began her career as an assistant lending librarian in Dorset in 1988 and held a variety of roles in libraries before moving to York as head of libraries in 2004.

She was initially employed by City of York Council.

But under her leadership, in 2014 Explore York became the UK’s first public library mutual, commissioned by the city council but run independently and owned by its staff and the community.

It soon became acknowledged nationally for its innovative, experimental approach.

Among the ideas pioneered by Ms Williams and her team at Explore York were:

reading libraries

community learning

the Yorkcard cultural discount card

Under her leadership, Explore's main city centre library in Library Square also underwent a £2million revamp, funded mainly by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

A ‘case study’ about Explore on the Gov.uk website says: “As a public service independent of the council, Explore has a clear voice and purpose and is able to generate greater involvement of local people in all aspects of the service, encouraging flexibility, innovation and partnership building with the community.”

Paying tribute to Ms Williams earlier this month Chris Edwards, the Chair of Explore, said: “Fiona’s passion, commitment and vision always shone through in all that she did.

“She was looking forward to her retirement and watching Explore further develop into the extraordinary organisation she had always dreamed it would become. She will be sadly missed by all of us who knew her well.”

Jenny Layfield, the current Chief Executive of Explore, added: “We are all deeply saddened to hear about Fiona.

“She was the driving force behind the creation of Explore and was an inspiration to many of the team here."

Ian Floyd, the chief operating officer at City of York Council, said: “Fiona Williams was a passionate and dedicated champion of libraries in York over the course of nearly 20 years.

“That York’s libraries are thriving hubs at the heart of communities across York is testament to the dedication of Fiona and her colleagues.

“We will be forever grateful for Fiona’s contribution to the city and its libraries."