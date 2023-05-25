Fire crews from Lythe, Goathland, Whitby, Malton, and an argocat from Kirkbymoorside were called to the scene at 11.40am in Eller Beck.

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the fire spread to open moorland and measured approximately 40,000 square metres.

They said the crews worked with game keepers to dampen down hot spots and the perimeter before handing the indicent over to local game keeprs and North Yorks Moors Railway staff.

This was the second line side fire in one week, with fire crews also on the scene last Thursday (May 18) in Ellerbeck Bridge.

The fire last week was also believed to have been caused by sparks from a steam train, and was extinguished by crews with help from staff from the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

An area of approximately 44,000 square metres was damaged in the blaze.