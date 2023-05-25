North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at about 11am today (May 25) West End in Blubberhouses near Harrogate after reports that someone had fallen from one floor to another after the floor collapsed.

A spokesman said: "Crews from Harrogate and Skipton and an incident support unit from Ripon responded to a report of a man who had fallen from the first floor in a residential property to the ground floor level due to the floor collapsing.

"Crews created a safe working space to allow paramedics to access the casualty in order to assess his injuries prior to moving him.

"The man was transported to hospital via air ambulance with serious injuries.

"Crews completed a handover with the occupant of the property and gave advice."