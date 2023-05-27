But what about something waterproof?

That proved essential for Grace Sentamu when she tied the knot at York Minster back in 2009

Grace - the daughter of the then Archbishop of York - had to wear a pair of green wellies as she climbed the snow-strewn Minster steps.

Her outfit looked perfect for a winter wedding - a beautiful white gown with white 'fur' stole across her shoulders.

Grace Sentamu arrives at York Minster for her 2009 wedding - in wellies

But as snow flurries fell across York, the bride revealed a surprising addition to her wedding day outfit.

As she lifted her skirt to mount the now slippy Minster steps, she revealed she was wearing a pair of green wellies.

A chauffeur held a brolly over her as she made her way into the cathedral to marry Timothy Baverstock, 38.

Her mother, Margaret Sentamu was also pictured arriving - holding an umbrella - but whether she too was wearing wellies was not revealed. Mrs Sentamu gave Grace away during the ceremony, which was conducted by Grace's father, Dr John Sentamu.

However, by the time the ceremony was over Grace was seen wearing white wedding shoes.

It was a joyful affair. As the bride, then aged 34, entered the church, African-style drums played in the Quire.

Dr John, dressed in his Archbishop's robes, walked Grace up the aisle before marrying her to Tim in a choral marriage service.

About 200 guests braved the wintry weather to attend. There was a "business-casual" dress code, and the happy couple and guests held their reception in a heated marquee the grounds of Bishopthorpe Palace, Dr Sentamu's official residence.

The happy couple celebrate outside York Minster following the service

At the time, Canon Glyn Webster, of York Minster, said: "We at the Minster were delighted to host the wedding of the Archbishop's daughter. It was a great and joyful occasion and a wonderful celebration of God's love and our love for each other."

Grace is now working as a vicar in Leagrave, Luton.

There have been several high-profile weddings at York Minster, not least the wedding of popstar Ellie Goulding in 2019 which saw a host of TV, music and movie stars as well as Royals among the guests. And in 1961 a Royal wedding took place when the Duke of Kent married Katharine Worsley in front of the late Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Mother, Princess Margaret and a young Prince Charles.

