The cattle market outside Fishergate Bar was once a hugely important part of city life in York, as these photos from Explore York Libraries and Archives show.
It was rumoured at its height to have been served by no fewer than seventeen public houses: an indication of just how important it was.
Scroll through our gallery to have a good look. You can see many more photographs like this at images.exploreyork.org.uk/
