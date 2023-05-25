Today (May 25), Liberal Democrat councillor and Church of England minister Chris Cullwick became Lord Mayor of York for the second time in three years.

Cllr Cullwick, the councillor for Huntington and New Earswick, served as Lord Mayor in 2021/22.

He had originally been due to take over the mayoralty the year before, in 2020/21.

But when it became clear, in early 2020, just how much Covid was going to affect the city, previous Lord Mayor Janet Looker agreed to serve a second term instead.

Read next:

After seeing out the old Lord Mayor, Cllr David Chance, and welcoming in Cllr Cullwick, the York Guard celebrated with a pint at Harkers pub, in St Helen’s Square.

“They were lovely – really nice guys,” said Harkers’ general manager, Jessica Taylor.

Jessica said that, while at the pub, the members of the ceremonial Guard - whose red uniforms and halberds are a frequent feature of civic events - spoke fondly of its building, which was first constructed in 1824.

As reported by The Press, the pub was given a revamp in November to complement its traditional look.