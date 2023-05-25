Staged on a glorious summer’s evening, the event attracted a huge cross section of the region’s business community, as well as representatives of North Yorkshire’s civic, sporting, cultural and media institutions.

In a break with tradition, the old formal black-tie rules were jettisoned in favour of a more casual and inclusive tone.

And rather than opt for a formal speaker, attendees instead were entertained by a panel consisting of some of York’s leading figureheads.

York and North Yorkshire Chamber's Hospitality Forum in Westminster

First of all, however, Laurence Beardmore, president of the York and North Yorkshire Chamber said York and North Yorkshire soon having its own mayor will give the region greater decision-making powers, access to extra government funding and “a seat at the top table with other regions.”

Mr Beardmore also described the York Central city centre regeneration project as “a game changer” for York, noting also the Coney Street/ Riverside project from the Helmsley Group was also “coming together” after 50 years.

“York is about to get even better with North Yorkshire a magnet for future development,” he added.

Later, Cherie Federico from Aesthetica, Clint Goodchild of York Rugby League Football Club, Nigel Poulton from The Island charity and Simon Mahon from The Grand Hotel were quizzed on what makes the region so special by Chamber president Laurence Beardmore and CEO James Mason.

The most emotive moment of the night came when Mr Beardmore announced the creation of the Andrew Digwood Award, set up to honour the memory of the much-loved former Chamber president who so tragically passed away last year.

York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce to honour Andrew Digwood

The award will honour businesspeople in the region who have demonstrated commendable leadership in the region and, in its inaugural year, was awarded posthumously to Mr Digwood, an announcement which drew a standing ovation, also watched by Andrew’s partner Helen and father Barry.

Elsewhere there was entertainment from students at York St John University and from legendary party band HUGE who had the crowd dancing into the wee small hours.

The event was presented by compere par excellence, John Hammond DL.