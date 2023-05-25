The £83 million Cocoa Works, in the former Rowntree's chocolate factory, features 279 homes, with the first residents expected to move in this Summer.

Latimer, the private development arm of the Clarion Housing Group, began work on the 13.2 acre site in Haxby Road last year, with Henry Boot the main contractor.

The factory, which was built in 1890, was the first home of some of the nation’s most-loved confectionery brands including KitKat, Aero, Smarties and Milkybar and the opening of the show home is the first time the public will be able to see first-hand how the famous factory is being transformed into vital new homes.

Richard Cook group development director at Clarion Housing Group, said: “The Rowntree’s Factory is a truly iconic part of York’s history and it is a privilege to work on a project which will breathe new life into one of the city’s most famous institutions.

“The factory has an important legacy around social values – reflected in Joseph Rowntree’s philanthropy and the investments he made to provide school classrooms, gardens, dining halls, a gymnasium and even a lecture hall for his workers.

“As we usher in a new era at The Cocoa Works, we are committed to honouring this legacy and making sure it endures. Part of our ethos at Latimer is to deliver more for the communities in which we work – and that’s exactly what we are doing here by delivering fantastic new apartments while ensuring that a significant number of these are available to people through affordable means.”

Through The Cocoa Works, 84 apartments will be available through shared ownership this year alone – providing prospective buyers with a route to homeownership at one of the city’s most famous locations with prices starting from £70,875 for a 35 per cent share of a one-bedroom apartment of £202,500 full price – and a deposit of just £3,550.

Jon Lord, managing director at Metro Finance, said: "Shared ownership has such an important role to play in helping people buy their own home. It can make the initial deposit required much more attainable while offering people the opportunity to staircase to higher levels of ownership over time.

“The average share of ownership taken on by buyers in Yorkshire is 44 per cent but the key thing about shared ownership is the choice it offers. Buyers at The Cocoa Works can choose between taking between a 35 per cent to 75 per cent share initially before increasing their ownership over time.

“Shared ownership’s flexibility is its winning trick – it’s like the yoga of affordable home products.”

Work has also begun at Cocoa Gardens, an adjacent development also being delivered by Latimer, which is located within the grounds of the former Rowntree’s Factory and will deliver a further 302 homes. 56 of these homes will be available through shared ownership and 54 through affordable rent.

