Carl Andrew Robson, 41, of Bramham Grove, Acomb, was given a two-year community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement, 50 days’ rehabilitative activities and 200 hours’ unpaid work after he pleaded guilty to distribution of an indecent image of a child, three charges of making indecent images of children and one of possessing indecent images of children. He was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for five years.

Marshall John Townsend, 20, was jailed for eight weeks after admitting two homophobic assaults and a public order offence both committed on December 18. He was ordered to pay a £152 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

May 18 Y Liam Gary McNearn, 43, of Millgate, Selby, was made subject to a 12-month community order with 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and ordered to pay £100 compensation each to two people after he pleaded guilty to two offences of using racial words or behaviour.

May 18 Y Liam Lodge-Trabuc, 24, of Union Terrace, central York, was made subject to a 12-month community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work for using homophobic words or behaviour towards a woman, assaulting a man and possessing cocaine. He pleaded guilty to both offences. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation to each victim, a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.