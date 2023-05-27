Martin Cooke, 34, of The Waterfront, Selby, was jailed for 20 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a man and made subject to a five-year restraining order to protect the victim and another man.

Nathan Barrie Kelly, 28, of St Johns Walk, central York, pleaded guilty to criminal damage to a shop door, a public order offence and assaulting a police emergency worker. He was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does six months’ alcohol treatment and 20 days’ rehabilitative activities. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation for the shop door and £400 compensation to the police officer.

Michael Chambers, 27, of Joseph Terry Grove, Nunthorpe, York, was jailed for 20 weeks after he admitted causing actual bodily harm to a man, aggravated taking of a vehicle, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance. He was banned from driving for a further 13 months and ordered to pay the man £200 compensation.

Jack Alexander Cameron Hyde, 20, of Derwent College, University Road, York, was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £80 and ordered to pay a £32 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after he pleaded guilty to drink riding an e-scooter in the city centre.