AJ was brought to the animal home because his previous owners were no longer able to meet his needs.

"He is a very sweet natured boy who is a little shy with meeting new people," a member of staff at the animal home said.

"But it really does not take him long to come out of his shell.

"AJ is an active boy who enjoys being out and about on his walks.

"He wants his new family to be active and take him on exciting adventures."

The RSPCA says that AJ will need a home where he will not be left on his own.

"He does worry a little if he is left for too long," the staff membert said.

"It is just a little insecurity he has.

"But his new family can help him overcome this with some time and patience.

"He is a really lovely lad who is just waiting for his special someone to come along and give him his happy ending."

Although AJ is sociable with other dogs when you take him out for a walk - so long as they are not too overbearing - he would prefer to be the only pet in the home.

He could live with children aged 14 years and over, the RSCA says.

To find out more about AJ,, or to see what other animals are available for adoption from the RSPCA, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter.

The home relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.