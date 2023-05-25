A dog lover must pay a court bill of nearly £2,000 and carry out a series of safety measures to protect the public from her pet after it injured a human being.
Nova Preston, 54, admitted being in charge of a German Shepherd dog when it was dangerously out of control and injured a person.
Preston must pay the victim £800 compensation. She was also fined £916 and in addition to the compensation was ordered to pay a £92 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
York Magistrates Court ordered that the dog be muzzled and kept on a lead whenever it was in a public place outside the owner’s property. It cannot be handled or exercised by anyone under the age of 16 outside the owner’s property.
The owner’s property must also have fences and gates that prevent the dog having uncontrolled access to members of the public. The fences and gates must also be able to prevent the public having uncontrolled access to the property.
If the safety measures are not carried out then the dog must be destroyed, the court ordered.
York Magistrates Court heard that the incident happened near Preston’s home in Doncaster Road, Whitley near Selby on May 15, 2022.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article