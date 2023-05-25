Nova Preston, 54, admitted being in charge of a German Shepherd dog when it was dangerously out of control and injured a person.

Preston must pay the victim £800 compensation. She was also fined £916 and in addition to the compensation was ordered to pay a £92 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

York Magistrates Court ordered that the dog be muzzled and kept on a lead whenever it was in a public place outside the owner’s property. It cannot be handled or exercised by anyone under the age of 16 outside the owner’s property.

The owner’s property must also have fences and gates that prevent the dog having uncontrolled access to members of the public. The fences and gates must also be able to prevent the public having uncontrolled access to the property.

If the safety measures are not carried out then the dog must be destroyed, the court ordered.

York Magistrates Court heard that the incident happened near Preston’s home in Doncaster Road, Whitley near Selby on May 15, 2022.