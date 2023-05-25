Four other people were rescued from the lake at High Eske Nature Reserve in Tickton near Beverley on Wednesday night (May 24).

Police and fire crews were called to the site at around 7pm.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said "tragically the incident resulted in two young people losing their lives”.

A statement from the fire service said: “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families and friends at this difficult time.

“Crews from Humberside Fire and Rescue Service, Humberside Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were in attendance and worked together.

“A further four members of the public were rescued from the reserve by Humberside Fire and Rescue Service using a boat and Humberside Police deployed diving teams.”

The area has been closed today (May 25) as police and the fire service continue to investigate the incident.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service also issued a warning about the dangers of open water.

“The service would like to stress the importance of remaining safe around open water and the clear advice from the emergency services is that people should not enter the water,” a spokesperson said.

“Open water such as ponds, rivers and lakes etc are highly dangerous and people should not enter them," they added.