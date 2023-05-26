A hotel in York has been named as one of the ‘hottest’ in the world.
No.1. York, in Clifton, has been named in TripAdvisor’s list of the ‘Hottest new hotels’ in the world in its Travellers’ Choice awards.
The hotel came in at number nine on the list – placing ahead of hotels in locations including Paris and Dubai.
It was the only hotel in the UK to make the list of 25 and boasts a five-star rating on TripAdvisor, with reviewers crediting its look and location just a short walk from York Minster.
The Grade-II listed regency town house was previously called the Grange and dates back to around 1840, when it was known as Bootham Grange.
In December 2021 it was taken under new ownership of Guest brothers Tristan, James, and Tom who run boutique hotel chain GuestHouse.
Recently, the hotel opened its new restaurant, Pearly Cow, in March - with a range of high quality meat, vegetable, and seafood dishes now on the menu.
The hotel's general manager, Paul Hunter, said its success comes down to the hard work of everyone at No.1.
“It's great to see No.1 York by GuestHouse Hotels being recognised amongst so many wonderful properties from across the world,” he said.
“I know the team are incredibly proud that all their hard work is being commended.
“This award recognises that real people come and stay at No.1, maybe visit our spa or enjoy our afternoon tea and enjoy it so much that they want to write a review and thank the team, which is really wonderful.
“This award really confirms that we’re doing something right!
“I think most importantly this is recognition for all the hard work everyone involved with No.1 has put in.
“We are very lucky to work with incredible people, people who truly care about our guests and put them at the forefront of what we do.
“We hope that this accomplishment will allow us to continue to welcome back guests who contributed to getting us this award, as well as welcome new guests visiting this beautiful city we call home.”
Topping TripAdvisor’s list is the Oblu Select Lobigili hotel in the Maldives, which is followed by Padma Hotel Semarang in Indonesia, and Cozy Danang Boutique Hotel in Vietnam.
Further success for North Yorkshire came in the B&Bs and Inns category of TripAdvisor’s Traveller’s Choice awards where Toulson Court, in Scarborough, was named as the best in the world.
This is the third year that the bed and breakfast has received this acclaim.
It is run by husband-and-wife team Angela and James Rusden, who took over seven years ago.
The lists can be viewed in full on TripAdvisor’s website.
