The photo is captioned: "December 13, 1973 - Mr Laycock bricklaying at York District Hospital".

The present hospital on Wigginton Road replaced numerous other facilities spread across York, including Acomb Hospital, Deighton Grove Hospital, Fulford Hospital, the Military Hospital, Yearsley Bridge Hospital, York City Hospital and York County Hospital.

---

What are your memories of York's new hospital in the the 1970s? Perhaps you worked there? Get in touch via email: maxine.gordon@thepress.co.uk. You can also join our nostalgia group on Facebook, Why We Love York - Memories. Find us at: www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/

---

It cost £10.5 million to build and a further £2 million to equip and occupied 20 out of the 22 acres on the site. It accommodated more than 1,600 staff.

Construction took place over a span of five years from 1971 and 1976.

It was officially opened by Princess Alexandra on July 28, 1977.

Today, York Hospital has more than 700 beds and offers a range of inpatient and outpatient services. Its emergency department (A&E) is currently undergoing a £18 million upgrade to provide improved facilities.